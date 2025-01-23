Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A creative hub in the heart of Gosport has announced that it will be closing its doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The independent creative hub was created through a collaboration between Gosport High Street Heritage Action Zone and The Makers Guild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imagination Refinery will be closing down at the end of February 2025. | Ian Hargreaves

Imagination Refinery opened its doors in 2023 giving people the opportunity to get involved in classes, workshops and more. Artists have also been able to showcase their work through exhibitions and events.

The creative hub took to Facebook to announce its closure. The Imagination Refinery Facebook post said: “The Imagination Refinery will be closing its doors to the public at the end of February 2025.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Historic England and Gosport Borough Council for their continued support throughout this project.

“We are deeply thankful to all the artists who have exhibited their work with us and to everyone who has participated in our diverse range of classes, courses, workshops and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regrettably, this closure necessitates the cancellation of our planned open call exhibition in March. We sincerely hope that this project has inspired many of you to further explore the themes we have championed.

A number of people have expressed their sadness at the closure with one person saying they loved having the opportunity to get creative.