Creative hub Imagination Refinery in Gosport high street to close its doors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Imagination Refinery, located in Gosport High Street, has taken to social media to confirm it will be closing.
The independent creative hub was created through a collaboration between Gosport High Street Heritage Action Zone and The Makers Guild.
Imagination Refinery opened its doors in 2023 giving people the opportunity to get involved in classes, workshops and more. Artists have also been able to showcase their work through exhibitions and events.
The creative hub took to Facebook to announce its closure. The Imagination Refinery Facebook post said: “The Imagination Refinery will be closing its doors to the public at the end of February 2025.
“We extend our sincere gratitude to Historic England and Gosport Borough Council for their continued support throughout this project.
“We are deeply thankful to all the artists who have exhibited their work with us and to everyone who has participated in our diverse range of classes, courses, workshops and events.
“Regrettably, this closure necessitates the cancellation of our planned open call exhibition in March. We sincerely hope that this project has inspired many of you to further explore the themes we have championed.
A number of people have expressed their sadness at the closure with one person saying they loved having the opportunity to get creative.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.