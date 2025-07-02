Excitement as Lovisa opens in Cascades at the site of former TH Baker store
Lovisa, an affordable fashion jewellery store which originated in Australia, opened its doors in Cascades Shopping Centre on Thursday, June 26. The shop sells a wide range of jewellery products with no product costing more than £30 and offers plenty of multi buy offers.
A Lovisa spokesperson said: “Lovisa was created out of a need for on-trend fashion jewellery at ready-to-wear prices. Our trend spotting departments worldwide take inspiration from couture runways and current street style to deliver new, must-have styles to our customers.
We are a fashion-forward jewellery brand that caters to everyone, with 150 new styles being delivered to stores each week. We give exceptional customer service and apply our core belief, It’s about you, always to everything we do”
The new store has taken over the former unit of TH Baker which closed in January this year. Lovisa has opened over 900 stores globally and is currently recruiting for its Portsmouth site.
