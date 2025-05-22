Signs have appeared for a new bubble tea and dessert shop in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cascades shopping Centre will soon have a new drinks spot and eatery with Happy Lab Bubble Tea & Dessert set open soon. The new business will be opening in the unit formerly occupied by Trendy Nails.

Happy Lab Bubble Tea and Dessert shop is coming to Cascades Shopping Centre soon. | The News

Scott Griffiths, centre manager at Cascades, said: “I am very happy to announce another retailer to the shopping centre. Happy Lab Bubble Tea are opening in the former Trendy Nails unit next to the public toilets. We look forward to announcing more retailers in the near future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bubble tea has become a popular drink over recent years with a number of specialised stores opening to cater for a growing number of consumers. Traditionally, it is a tea-based drink made with tapioca balls and milk - with a variation of flavours on offer.

The opening date of the Happy Lab Bubble Tea has not yet been confirmed.