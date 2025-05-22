Anticipation as Happy Lab Bubble Tea and Dessert signage appears in Cascades Shopping Centre
Cascades shopping Centre will soon have a new drinks spot and eatery with Happy Lab Bubble Tea & Dessert set open soon. The new business will be opening in the unit formerly occupied by Trendy Nails.
Scott Griffiths, centre manager at Cascades, said: “I am very happy to announce another retailer to the shopping centre. Happy Lab Bubble Tea are opening in the former Trendy Nails unit next to the public toilets. We look forward to announcing more retailers in the near future.”
Bubble tea has become a popular drink over recent years with a number of specialised stores opening to cater for a growing number of consumers. Traditionally, it is a tea-based drink made with tapioca balls and milk - with a variation of flavours on offer.
The opening date of the Happy Lab Bubble Tea has not yet been confirmed.
