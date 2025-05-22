Anticipation as Happy Lab Bubble Tea and Dessert signage appears in Cascades Shopping Centre

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 15:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Signs have appeared for a new bubble tea and dessert shop in the city.

Cascades shopping Centre will soon have a new drinks spot and eatery with Happy Lab Bubble Tea & Dessert set open soon. The new business will be opening in the unit formerly occupied by Trendy Nails.

Happy Lab Bubble Tea and Dessert shop is coming to Cascades Shopping Centre soon.Happy Lab Bubble Tea and Dessert shop is coming to Cascades Shopping Centre soon.
Happy Lab Bubble Tea and Dessert shop is coming to Cascades Shopping Centre soon. | The News

Scott Griffiths, centre manager at Cascades, said: “I am very happy to announce another retailer to the shopping centre. Happy Lab Bubble Tea are opening in the former Trendy Nails unit next to the public toilets. We look forward to announcing more retailers in the near future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bubble tea has become a popular drink over recent years with a number of specialised stores opening to cater for a growing number of consumers. Traditionally, it is a tea-based drink made with tapioca balls and milk - with a variation of flavours on offer.

The opening date of the Happy Lab Bubble Tea has not yet been confirmed.

Click here to find out about The News’ email series and receive our headlines delivered to your inbox for free

Related topics:Retailers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice