Part of Fareham Shopping Centre is set to be demolished to make the town centre “fit for now and another 50 years.”

Members of Fareham Borough Council were told the next step in the key regeneration plans for Fareham’s town centre at a meeting on October 9.

Plans are being accelerated before the current council body is dissolved and replaced by a unitary as part of the government’s local government organisation by March 2028.

Council leader Simon Martin said: “Another key milestone has been reached in the regeneration journey.

“Since purchasing the Fareham Shopping Centre in October 2023 the council has been working hard to identify what the town centre needs for the future.

“The town centre needs to be a vibrant mix of shops, public services, leisure, and entertainment for all ages. A place where more people live, work and spend time.”

Fareham Shopping Centre

An outline proposal is being developed for the redevelopment of a re-imagined town centre as part the 10-year town centre plan.

Cllr Martin said: “Detailed feasibility and design work has been done to understand where it is technically feasible to demolish parts of Fareham Shopping Centre, creating a shopping centre that is fit for now and the next 50 years.

“It has included analysis of infrastructural changes like the location of substations, sprinklers and plant rooms.”

He added: “The next stage is to explore where new homes could be built, how to continue to support existing shops and businesses, the continued success of Fareham Live and how we grow a vibrant thriving economy giving residents more great options for a night out in their town.”

The council hopes to deliver an outline masterplan in February 2026 after public consultation. It would then be able to submit a planning application by the middle of 2026.

The council will start its public engagement from mid-November with a wide range of events planned.

This includes meetings with Fareham Shopping Centre, key public sector government departments, the business community and other key stakeholders. The council will also attend the South Coast Commercial Property Show in Southampton to seek investment.

There will be a public exhibition featuring a town centre model and other interactive ways for residents to get involved and share their views.

Cllr Martin added: “This is a key pivotal point for Fareham which has been made possible by the financial prudence of the council under my and previous administrations.

“A chance to shape the town centre for now and generations to come.”