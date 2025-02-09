The former Dobbies Garden Centre site has now been officially acquired by British Garden Centres which has confirmed it plans to open next month - and create extra jobs.

The family-owned garden group had previously remained tight-lipped about its involvement with the site, despite staff freeing telling Dobbies customers BGC was a taking over the unit and displaying a sign in the window to announce this.

Dobbies in Barton's Road closed on Sunday, January 19 after the popular garden centre chain announced the closure of a number of its stores across the UK to establish ‘a more stable financial footing’. It said that the location was being taken over by new owners, with staff also transferring.

British Garden Centres has now confirmed it will be retaining the team who had worked for Dobbies with the view to reopening in early March. But it has also confirmed it will recruit for an additional 22 roles across the garden centres and restaurant to support the expected growth of the site.

Sign on the door of Dobbies after the Havant branch closed at the weekend confirms the unit will be taken over by British Garden Centres | The News

Charles Stubbs, founder and director of British Garden Centres, said: “We are thrilled that Havant Garden Centre is joining the British Garden Centres family. This acquisition will save the site and secure jobs for many local people. Our priority for the next few weeks is to work with the passionate team to ensure a smooth transition and swift reopening for the local community. “

Meanwhile the Harbour Vets, which is inside the unit, has continued to operate and remain open as normal despite the closure of the garden centre.

Job vacancies for the Havant site will be posted on the British Garden Centres website at www.britishgardencentres.com/careers.