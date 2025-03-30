Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser has been started to support a local business after its windows were smashed overnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of Isla Bay Seafront Kitchen on Rails Lane, Hayling Island was shocked to discover the damage when he opened the restaurant this morning. The police had already been notified and there was outrage and condemnation on social media when a picture of the smashed windows was shared.

The windows to the Isla Bay Seafront Kitchen were smashed overnight. | Christopher Desmond

So much so, that Lacey Berry started a GoFundMe page to help the owners repair and recover from the damage. It has already reached its target of £2,000 within five hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message on the fundraising page states: “On the morning of Mother’s Day the owners of Isla Bay awoke to find that their cafe had been badly vandalised over night. Many have expressed their shock and outrage on social media, and have suggested that they would like to support Isla Bay through a fundraiser.

“This fundraiser has been set up to show support and to give a little help at this difficult time.”

The News talked to the co-owner Eray Karaca this morning who shared his shock and sadness at the incident. Despite the damage caused, the eatery has remained open today.

A post on its Facebook page said: “Firstly we'd like to thank all of our customers for your kind messages of support after last night's vandalism. We are open and will try our best to accommodate everyone that has a booking for today.”

The GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gofund.me/846556c2