Fundraiser set up for Isla Bay Seafront Kitchen in Hayling Island after windows are smashed
The owner of Isla Bay Seafront Kitchen on Rails Lane, Hayling Island was shocked to discover the damage when he opened the restaurant this morning. The police had already been notified and there was outrage and condemnation on social media when a picture of the smashed windows was shared.
So much so, that Lacey Berry started a GoFundMe page to help the owners repair and recover from the damage. It has already reached its target of £2,000 within five hours.
The message on the fundraising page states: “On the morning of Mother’s Day the owners of Isla Bay awoke to find that their cafe had been badly vandalised over night. Many have expressed their shock and outrage on social media, and have suggested that they would like to support Isla Bay through a fundraiser.
“This fundraiser has been set up to show support and to give a little help at this difficult time.”
The News talked to the co-owner Eray Karaca this morning who shared his shock and sadness at the incident. Despite the damage caused, the eatery has remained open today.
A post on its Facebook page said: “Firstly we'd like to thank all of our customers for your kind messages of support after last night's vandalism. We are open and will try our best to accommodate everyone that has a booking for today.”
The GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gofund.me/846556c2
