The owners of a beachfront restaurant were saddened to find all of their windows had been smashed overnight.

Eray Karacan, co-owner of Isla Bay Seafront Kitchen on Rails Lane, Hayling Island, discovered what had happened when he arrived to open the restaurant on Sunday, March 30. The incident had already been reported to the police by a local resident but despite the damage no money or stock had been stolen.

The windows of the Isla Bay restaurant were smashed overnight. | Google

Eray said: “It was a big shock and it was very sad to see. We will survive, it’s just a shame. People are working here and trying to feed their families.

“We are sad but it has happened and we are still going to try our best to serve the local people.”

With the smashed glass cleaned up, Eray is going to keep the restaurant open today and what is expected to be a busy Mother’s Day service. Why it has happened is a mystery to Eray, although as they were the only restaurant or shop to be damaged he believes they were targeted on purpose.

The police a currently looking into the incident. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.33am today (Sunday, March 30) to a report that a number of windows had been smashed at Isla Bay restaurant on Rails Lane.

“Nothing has been reported stolen and no-one has been injured. We are currently reviewing this report and any lines of enquiry available.”