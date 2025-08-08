A popular Southsea hair salon has officially reopened with the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth on hand to cut the ribbon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garbo’s Hair held the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 7 as it returned to Albert Road after it had been liquidated by the former owners in December 2024. The salon had previously been open in Portsmouth for decades and has been brought back by former employees Tristan Jackson and Charlotte Stockwell.

Garbo's Hair in Albert Road, Southsea, held their official opening on Thursday, August 7. Pictured is: (l-r) Millie Bridger, Charlotte Stockwell, co-director, Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth Dianna Caruthers, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Tristan Jackson, creative director, Ebony Madgwick, Harper-Rose Cramp, Harley-Rose Cramp and Paul Cramp. Picture: Sarah Standing (070825-8397) | Sarah Standing

It has been open for returning customers for over a month but now it is officially open with the Lord Mayor Gerald Vernon-Jackson doing the honours. He spoke of his delight in seeing the storied salon back up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Garbo's is a Southsea institution and when it surprisingly shut, lots of people were really upset. It’s wonderful to see that the Garbo's family have got a new home almost next door to where they were.

“It is great for Southsea, it’s great for people who work here and its great for the people who’ve relied on them for years and years.”

Tristan has said the reopening has gone beyond their "wildest dreams". Pictured is: (l-r) Ebony Madgwick, Charlotte Stockwell, co-director, Tristan Jackson, creative director and Millie Bridger. | Sarah Standing

Tristan said: “We’ve only had five star reviews across the board from our clients, everyone is really pleased to be back in the Garbo’s fold and to see familiar faces. The response has been more than our wildest dreams. I thought it would be quiet to start with but we have hit the ground running and are running out of appointment times.

“We couldn't be more please with what we have achieved so far and we are excited for what the future brings for us at Garbo’s.”

To book an appointment visit https://garbos.co.uk/