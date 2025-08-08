"The response has been more than our wildest dreams" - Garbo's Hair holds official opening after successful return to Albert Road
Garbo’s Hair held the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 7 as it returned to Albert Road after it had been liquidated by the former owners in December 2024. The salon had previously been open in Portsmouth for decades and has been brought back by former employees Tristan Jackson and Charlotte Stockwell.
It has been open for returning customers for over a month but now it is officially open with the Lord Mayor Gerald Vernon-Jackson doing the honours. He spoke of his delight in seeing the storied salon back up and running.
He said: “Garbo's is a Southsea institution and when it surprisingly shut, lots of people were really upset. It’s wonderful to see that the Garbo's family have got a new home almost next door to where they were.
“It is great for Southsea, it’s great for people who work here and its great for the people who’ve relied on them for years and years.”
The News visited Garbo’s last month to speak to Tristan about the reopening. Since then the salon has gone from strength to strength with rave reviews coming in from customers.
Tristan said: “We’ve only had five star reviews across the board from our clients, everyone is really pleased to be back in the Garbo’s fold and to see familiar faces. The response has been more than our wildest dreams. I thought it would be quiet to start with but we have hit the ground running and are running out of appointment times.
“We couldn't be more please with what we have achieved so far and we are excited for what the future brings for us at Garbo’s.”
To book an appointment visit https://garbos.co.uk/
