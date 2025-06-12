Hendy Group announces new Ford UK pop-up electric vehicle showroom in Gunwharf Quays

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:36 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 09:38 BST

A new pop up showroom will be opening in Gunwharf Quay to promote the switch to electric vehicles.

The pop up ,run by Ford UK with the support of local dealership Hendy Group, will be offering test drives of its latest range of electric vehicles. The showroom will be at the shopping centre between June 18 and 22 with Ford ambassadors on hand to answer any queries and tackle any myths around owning an electric vehicle.

Ford UK will have a pop up electric vehicle showroom this month in Gunwharf Quays.placeholder image
Ford UK will have a pop up electric vehicle showroom this month in Gunwharf Quays. | Hendy

Ross Ovenden, franchise performance manager at Hendy Group: “Hendy has a historic association with Ford, and our brand values align once again in supporting the transition to electrified mobility. The Ford ‘Go Electric’ truck takes the EV experience to people and allows them to ask anything and everything about EV ownership in a friendly and welcoming environment.

“These two pop-up events will help to educate local communities on how the EV lifestyle can work for them, whatever their circumstances. A growing number of drivers across the south coast rely on Hendy to help them make the right vehicle choice, and the more people we can encourage into EVs, the better the local environment and air quality become for us all.”

The pop up showroom is a part of Ford UK’s ‘Go Electric’ campaign. Following its placement on Gunwharf it will move on to West Quay in Southampton from June 23 to 27.

The EVs available to test drive at the Gunwharf Quays event include the small Ford Puma Gen-E SUV built for the city, the family Ford Explorer SUV, the all-new Ford Capri, and the sporty Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV.

Anyone who takes part in a Ford Explorer test drive will also be entered into a prize draw to win a new Ford All-Electric Explorer Premium RWD Extended Range, worth over £55,000 (RRP).

Related topics:Gunwharf Quays

