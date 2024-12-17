A popular Hampshire shopping centre has announced a partnership which will see a luxury brand’s fragrance diffused across the site.

Gunwharf Quays has partnered with The White Company to bring festive scents to the shopping centre. | Gunwharf Quays

Gunwharf Quays has announced a partnership with The White Company to provide scents across the shopping centre during the Christmas period. The partnership comes after the shopping centre received feedback from guest surveys that fragrances would improve the overall shopping experience.

The White Company’s ‘Winter’ fragrance which has notes of cinnamon, clove and orange will be one of the fragrances diffused at the entrances to Gunwharf, as well as in the toilets and guest services. The other fragrance is its ‘Seychelles’ scent which combines bergamot, orange and fresh coconut, with hints of jasmine, amber and vanilla.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We want to create memorable moments each time our guests visit, and we are constantly exploring new ways to elevate their experience.

“For us, this means going beyond what people might expect for a shopping destination and bringing our places to life by stimulating the senses – from scents to sounds and tastes to textures.

“The White Company is well-known for its luxurious scents, which have traditionally been filling homes with signature fragrances for years. We want to recreate this ambiance across Gunwharf Quays, so that guests feel welcomed from the moment they walk in.”