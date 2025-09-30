A popular coffee trailer in Denmead is celebrating its one year anniversary as its sets its sights on a permanent spot.

Henry’s Coffee trailer has been situated on Hambledon Road for a year now, selling a range of delicious coffee and sweet treats. The community venture was started by the Business Bar, and accountancy and advisory practice based in Denmead, who are now hoping to take the next step and open a micro café.

Tia Gurney, manager of Henry's Coffee, on Hambledon Road in Denmead. | Sarah Standing

A spokesperson for Henry’s Coffee said: “Henry’s has grown into a place where people meet, chat, and enjoy good coffee. It has been wonderful to see how well it has been received over the past year. The move towards a permanent café is the natural next step, and we are excited to continue this journey with the community.

“Henry’s is more than a coffee stop, it’s a place to connect. We’re looking forward to the next stage in its journey.”

In the meantime the trailer will continue to operate Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm. It has become a popular spot for local residents to meet for a coffee and locally sourced cakes and pastries.

Further details can be found on Henry’s social media.