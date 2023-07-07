There is plenty to do this weekend.

We’ve put together a list of activities taking place in and around Portsmouth to keep the whole family entertained on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.

‘Round the Harbours’ charity bike ride

Cycle along the waterfront in Havant, Southsea, Fareham and Gosport while raising money to help stop MS this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two rides on offer that start and finish in Havant, taking in Southsea, Fareham and Gosport. There's the 54-mile option for the more seasoned cyclist, or the 32-mile circular route (including a ferry crossing) that is suitable for cyclists of all abilities. You can sign up for just £20, and the charity suggests a fundraising target of £100. But whatever your target, and whatever you raise, you'll be supporting life-changing MS research. More details are available here: https://www.mssociety.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise/find-a-fundraising-event/round-the-harbours

Try the Street Velodrome

A free pop-up cycling event is coming to Portsmouth this Saturday. The Velodrome will open to people of all ages and abilities from 10.00am to 5.00pm on Saturday., on the grass opposite Castle Field near Southsea Skatepark

The Street Velodrome experience includes two dynamically banked corners, designed to deliver an Olympic-calibre racing experience. The full details are available here: https://www.streetvelodrome.com/event-details/portsmouth-1

Party for the Warren

There will be something for everyone at the community-focused event, which will be taking place on July 8 between midday and 2pm hosted by Portsmouth City Council's engagement team in partnership with Havant Borough Council and Park Community School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will feature on a range of activities including live music and entertainment on the Giant Steps green area in St Clare's Avenue, Havant. On display at the event will also be new proposed housing plans for The Warren area which locals are being encouraged to give their feedback on, as well as any ideas or ambitions they have for the area. More details are available here: Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Party for The Warren will take place

The Lawrence Arms grand re-opening

The Southsea pub which was forced to close after a car smashed through its wall in February will reopen this Saturday at midday. Locals are invited to stop by and celebrate the occasion.

Walk for Wards

Walk for Wards is a great opportunity to raise funds for a ward or department of your choice at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust. Last year, over 150 people signed up and over £15,000 was raised.

Join in at Staunton Country Park on Sunday by walking 7.5km in celebration of the NHS's 75th Birthday. More details are available here: Help Portsmouth hospitals by signing up for 2023 Walk For Wards taking place this summer

Fratton Summer Fun Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free day of family fun kicks off 11.00am until 4.00pm Fratton Community Centre.

Re-opening of Eldon Arms

Another Southsea pub, the Eldon Arms, reopens this weekend following renovations. Read here for more details: Southsea pub The Eldon Arms to reopen under new ownership including management from the Jolly Sailor and O Sole Mio

Live at the bandstand