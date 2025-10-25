Stephen Ferguson and partner, Muberra Price, took to our screens this week as they featured in Four in a Bed, showcasing all their hotel - Ashby’s Accommodation and Spa - has to offer.
The 16 bedroom hotel was the focus of Tuesday evening’s show and, despite a maintenance mishap, the pair proved they are a cut above the rest as they were crowned the winners on Friday (October 24).
The Channel 4 show sees hoteliers take turns in hosting, competing to prove they offer value for money.
Stephen said: “It was great - It all came together on the day. We are very relaxed people so we just wanted to make sure people had a good time. We wanted to just show people the city and what we do.
“We are really delighted to have won it. Mubi is over the moon so we’ve had a plaque made up - It’s so nice to have won and be recognised.
“It was a great experience, we both really enjoyed it and met some really lovely people and saw some really interesting hotels along the way.
“We were in it to enjoy it and we were also fans of the show beforehand so we were just excited to do it - we only had two weeks to get ready for guests so we were running around like lunatics.”
Stephen and Muberra made the decision to take over Ashby’s after the site went up for auction seven years ago, with plans to potentially convert the building into a halfway house.
As neighbouring residents, the couple saw the hotel’s prospects and, despite having previous experience, they took a leap of faith - and haven’t looked back since.
During their time, the pair have added to the venue, introducing a spa equipped with a hot tub, steam room and sauna room in recent years.
Stephen added: “We are from Portsmouth and we love the city so we wanted to showcase it. We wanted to put the city in a good light and we partnered with local businesses as well - we did our breakfast at Farm Kitchen which is just down the road from us.”
Ashby’s went against the likes of Burnswood Boutique, in Devon, Bosham B&B and The Dog at Wingham.