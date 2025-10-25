The Channel 4 show sees hoteliers take turns in hosting, competing to prove they offer value for money.

Stephen said: “It was great - It all came together on the day. We are very relaxed people so we just wanted to make sure people had a good time. We wanted to just show people the city and what we do.

“We are really delighted to have won it. Mubi is over the moon so we’ve had a plaque made up - It’s so nice to have won and be recognised.

“We were in it to enjoy it and we were also fans of the show beforehand so we were just excited to do it - we only had two weeks to get ready for guests so we were running around like lunatics.”

Stephen and Muberra made the decision to take over Ashby’s after the site went up for auction seven years ago, with plans to potentially convert the building into a halfway house.

As neighbouring residents, the couple saw the hotel’s prospects and, despite having previous experience, they took a leap of faith - and haven’t looked back since.

During their time, the pair have added to the venue, introducing a spa equipped with a hot tub, steam room and sauna room in recent years.

Ashby’s went against the likes of Burnswood Boutique, in Devon, Bosham B&B and The Dog at Wingham.

. Ashby's Accommodation and Spa, Portsmouth Portsmouth hotel, Ashby's has been featured in Channel 4's Four in a Bed. Pictured: Owners of Ashby's, Stephen Furguson and his partner Muberra Price Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

