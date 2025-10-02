Iconic British luxury Brand Mulberry to open pop-up shop in Gunwharf Quays in "landmark moment"

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:07 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

An iconic British brand will be opening a pop-up shop in Gunwharf Quays this month.

Mulberry, known for its luxury leather bags, are opening in the outlet shopping centre on Thursday, October 16. The store will be located opposite Oliver Bonas and will sell a curated selection of Mulberry’s leather goods, giving shoppers the chance to explore its high end products.

Mulberry will be opening a pop-up shop at Gunwharf Quays on October 16.placeholder image
Mulberry will be opening a pop-up shop at Gunwharf Quays on October 16. | Gunwharf Quays/Mulberry

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “Welcoming Mulberry is a landmark moment for us at Gunwharf Quays. As one of Britain’s most iconic luxury brands, Mulberry represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship, heritage and timeless style.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Its arrival underscores our commitment to offering guests exceptional retail experiences and this pop-up will bring something truly special to Portsmouth.

“With the store set to open ahead of Christmas, guests will be able to shop Mulberry’s array of quality products to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones to enjoy this festive season.”

Mulberry began life in Somerset in 1971 and has grown to become one of the UK’s largest maker of luxury leather goods.

Related topics:Gunwharf Quays
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice