"We want to give Cosham a bit more life" - Junk Emporium to open in former Boots store in Cosham
The Junk Emporium has stores in Portsmouth and Waterlooville and the owner has now confirmed that it is opening a third site next week. Having put out a Facebook vote earlier in the year asking where people would like to see them open, Cosham came out on top.
Jon Corbin’s family-run business will now be opening its third store at the site of the former Boots Pharmacy in Cosham High Street on Monday, September 22. It is a unit that has been vacant since October 2023.
Jon told The News: “The new shop has been in the works for 2-3 months and we finally got the keys two weeks ago. Waterlooville (which opened in 2024) is going blindingly which is why we have chosen to open another store in a town centre. The community love it.”
The Junk Emporium specialises in rehoming and recycling goods that would otherwise go to landfill. They sell a broad range of products from teaspoons to furniture with a number of items sourced from bankrupt and liquidation stock.
Although a Facebook vote helped decide the area of their next store, the move also made a lot of sense after doing their research and finding a large footfall in the area.
He said: “We put a vote up on our Facebook asking where people would like to see us, Gosport, Cosham, Havant, and other places. We had a lot of responses for Cosham. We looked in that area and saw the Boots store was available and went for it.”
“We have done our research, you get a lot people going through Cosham High Street, either people going shopping or walking through to the hospital.“
Jon added: “I’m originally from Leigh Park but a lot of my family were from Paulsgrove. When I was a nipper, I remember the flea markets in Cosham and we want to bring that back to it and give Cosham a bit more life.”