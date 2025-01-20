Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Waterlooville shop has closed its doors for the final time with its lease not being renewed.

Claire's accessories in Waterlooville has ben open for a number of years. While the high street has declined it has been one main stay which has proven popular. | Joe Williams

Claire’s Accessories on the corner of Wellington Way was vacant on Monday, January 20, with a sign on the door confirming that it had closed permanently. The popular shop has been there for a number of years, even while many shops have closed around it.

Lauren Bowden has run the shop for the past four years and confirmed to The News that an agreement could not be found with the landlord for the extension of the lease. The sign on the door stated: “I am so sorry to say that we have now closed the doors to Claire’s permanently. Thank you for all your support with keeping us here and being such great customers.

“Your next closest store will now be in Portsmouth. Apologies again and all the best to you all.”

The building is on Wellington Way where a regeneration project is currently ongoing. Developers and private landlords, Questmap, along with Havant Borough Council, are undertaking work to build 28 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments, with the aim for increasing footfall in to the centre of town.

The refurbishment has including a revamp of the commercial units which the council has helped to fill via its vacant shop scheme. The likes of Barbers Beauty Paws, Mini Town Role Play Cafe, and Balance Wellness Club have all opened in the past few months.

However, in a blow to the town’s high street, popular shops and restaurants have also closed recently such as Giorgio’s Pizza, Harvest View Bakery, and now Claire’s.