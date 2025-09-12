New Lidl supermarket in Havant set to open "early next year"
Work started on the new Lidl store in Purbrook Way earlier this year and has continued at pace with the exterior of the building almost complete. An opening date has yet to be confirmed but a spokesperson for Lidl has confirmed that it will be early next year.
The spokesperson said: “We’re looking forward to opening a brand-new Lidl store in Havant, early next year. Demand for our high quality, affordable products is continuing to grow throughout the country and we're delighted to extend our offering to this location.
“Whilst timelines are still being finalised, we will, of course, keep the community updated once an exact opening date has been set.”
The popular supermarket is opening next to the existing B&Q on a plot which is over 2,185 square metres. Once complete, it will have 110 car parking spaces and is expected create 40 full time jobs.
The News has been tracking the progress of the build. At the start of August the solar panels and roof had been fitted and in September the Lidl signage had been installed as well as the glass frontage.