Fundraisers have been set up to help support the businesses and residents affected by the fire in Petersfield last week.

A number of properties were damaged when a fire broke out in Lavant Street in Petersfield on Thursday, July 3. The businesses have been left with an uncertain future with one advising it could be months before they can enter the building to if there is any equipment they can salvage.

Linda Kirkbride, of Handmadestudios in Petersfield, started a GoFundMe to help the businesses recover in the short term while insurance claims are made. The community has rallied round those affecting over £6,300 raised towards the £10,000 target.

Linda posted on the fundraising page: “I have my own small businesses in the town and cannot imagine the devastation this has brought to everyone effected. Insurance takes a long time to sort and I would like to help in the short term to cover some of their immediate costs.

“Some are having to find accommodation immediately so please if you have something to spare let’s help them.”

Fire in Lavant Street, Petersfield. Darren Russell | Darren Russell

In an update they have confirmed that they are now seeking a new property to set up, with a space available across the street.

Rebecca Hallam, the owner of House of Boo, has started a GoFundMe page to help with move as well as replacing equipment lost in the blaze.

An update on social media stated: “We are working hard to secure a new location to keep working for myself Louise and all of the team. The building is devastated and we cannot salvage anything. We got told today by the structural engineers and police it could be months before we could even get in to see if we can save anything.

“We literally have nothing, we ran out with just our phones and lost over 15 years of my life and work just like that.

“The community have been amazing and so have our beauty and hair community, we have set up a go fund me to help rebuild. If you can share or even donate we are super grateful as this is absolutely not in my nature to ask for help but right now we need it.

“All appointments this week are cancelled but I will be in touch with everyone to advise of our next move for next week.”

The GoFundMe page has raised £2,070 so far with an Amazon wish list also released for anyone that is able to replace products and equipment that were lost in the fire.

The fundraising page can be found here, while the wish list is available to be viewed by clicking here.