The UK’s first pilot project is being launched in Portsmouth for innovative technology to combat the threat of exploding lithium-ion batteries at waste and recycling handling centres.

Fareham firms Barnbrook Systems, Flair and TJ Waste & Recycling have joined forces for the game changing initiative in Portsmouth. It follows a devastating fire at TJ Waste’s recycling centre in Tipner this summer which gutted it.

Barnbrook Systems managing director Andrew Barnett, left, and John Gosling, Managing Director of the TJ Group, right | Contributed

The project will be based on Barnbrook and Flair’s revolutionary E-bag system which allows batteries or their parent devices – such as mobile phones, laptops and e-cigarettes – to be safely isolated and dealt with if overheating, smoking or on fire.

Nanotechnology has been used to create the E-bag’s temperature sensitive smart fabric which adapts to completely smother the battery or hardware once it has been placed inside – extinguishing flames or preventing ignition.

Now the E-bag – which is also fitted with Barnbrook’s BlueCube© tracking and monitoring sensors – is being adapted for trials at TJ Waste and Recycling’s Materials Recovery Facility in Portsmouth.

It comes after a major blaze involving 117 tonnes of material at the centre on July 6 was believed to have been sparked by a lithium-ion battery. This came just weeks after eight homes in Gosport were also damaged after a house fire which was also thought to be started by the battery of an e-scooter.

According to latest figures from the British Safety Council 10 people have died and 190 people have been injured from fires linked to lithium-ion batteries since 2020.

Pictures show the damage caused by the fire at TJ Waste Materials Recovery Facility. | Sarah Standing

Andrew Barnett, managing director of 50-strong Barnbrook Systems, said: “This is gamechanging technology which can deal with the increasing threat from lithium-ion batteries.

“There have been a number of cases recently where they have caught fire, including within a passenger’s hand luggage which resulted in the evacuation of a passenger aircraft at Gatwick Airport in September.

“We are looking forward to working with TJ Waste & Recycling in the UK’s first trial of its kind using our E-bag technology which has the potential to save lives and money while supporting business continuity and enhancing community confidence.”

Global engineering solutions specialist Barnbrook has created the E-bag with fellow Fareham firm and micro-business Flair. Andrew met with John Gosling, managing director of the TJ Group, which owns waste management specialist TJ Waste & Recycling, to discuss the pilot and how it would work.

Mr Gosling said: “There can be safety issues with lithium-ion batteries, caused when the battery’s temperature rises uncontrollably in a dangerous process known as thermal runaway, and any measures to remove risks from fires and explosions are very much welcomed.

“We look forward to working with Barnbrook Systems and Flair in this UK pilot project in the waste management sector.”

A residential fire in Hill Park Road, Gosport caused damage to seven adjoining homes | Joe Williams

The idea is for operatives sifting materials at TJ Waste & Recycling to have purpose-made, portable bags in which they can place suspect or hazardous devices. Once the bag is zipped up, it can be safely taken outside for processing.

There will also be a large sack into which bigger batteries or devices can be placed before it is lifted by forklift and removed by a disposal company.

TJ Waste & Recycling provides commercial waste management and workplace recycling services as well as skip and specialist waste management for the public and trade. It is part of the TJ Group which also operates bulk haulage and muck-away TJ Transport. TJ Group employs 197 people and operates a fleet of 80 liveried vehicles.

Pictures show the damage caused by the fire at TJ Waste Materials Recovery Facility. Picture: Sarah Standing (080724-6735)

Independent business Barnbrook’s award-winning Intelligent Internet of Things (IIoT) technology BlueCube© tracks such parameters as pressure, temperature and movement in real time with reading sent live to phone, laptop, desktop, tablet or phone for monitoring and intervention. It can be used to track temperature and humidity of the interiors of E-bag to monitor the condition of the suspect or burning devices inside.

Barnbrook, founded in 1978, is also in talks with a number of leading international airlines about use of the E-bag, which was launched at the Farnborough International Airshow in July.

According to latest figures, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) received 65 reports of lithium-ion battery fires involving PEDs carried by passengers in 2023 – a 60 per cent increase on the previous year.

Figures from business insurer QBE, based on freedom of information requests to UK fire and rescue services, showed that there were 921 call outs to fires linked to lithium-ion batteries in 2023, an increase of 46 per cent on 2022.