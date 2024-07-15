Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh advice has been issued to people about how to store, charge and dispose of batteries correctly in the wake of two devastating fires in recent weeks linked to lithium-ion batteries.

Sarah Standing

A fire at the TJ Waste site in Tipner on Saturday, July 6, caused huge damage and inconvenience to motorists, with the M275 closed for most of the weekend with the fire most likely caused by a lithium battery, the fire service has said.

It comes after a fire last month in Gosport caused huge damage to eight homes where the fire service said the most likely cause was an e-scooter which caught fire while on charge in one of the properties.

Hill Park Road in Gosport where there was a devastating fire in June | Sarah Standing

Now residents are being urged to make sure they know the best way to store, charge and dispose of the batteries in a bid to avoid a repeat situation. This includes correctly disposing of batteries at the recycling centre or at a recycling point.

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service group manager Craig Gregory said: “Lithium-ion batteries can be found in many electrical products we have in our homes, including e-scooters. These batteries can catch fire very quickly and with little warning if they are damaged or disposed of incorrectly.

“Following a number of recent incidents across our area we are urging people to keep an eye on your electrical items whilst charging, think carefully about where they are stored and to check your local council website for the correct way to dispose of your batteries safely."

Cllr Dave Ashmore, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for environmental services, added: "We urge people to follow the advice around correctly storing, charging and disposing of lithium-ion batteries. Fires can start extremely quickly and have a truly devastating impact, so please don't put yourself or those around you at risk."

Batteries have caused fires because they contain lithium.

Battery safety advice:

Don't leave mobility scooters, e-bikes and e-scooters on charge in bedrooms, communal areas or blocking escape routes

Don't charge electrical items while you're sleeping and don't overcharge

Stop charging a battery immediately if feels extremely hot, it's making a noise or giving off a smell

Check batteries and products regularly and don't use if you spot any signs of damage

How to correctly dispose of batteries and electricals:

Never place batteries in household waste or recycling bins. They can set alight in compaction equipment in waste vehicles and at the recycling facilities

Batteries can be recycled by putting them in a clear bag and placing it on top of your black rubbish bin or bag.

For batteries that can't easily be removed (such as laptops and phones), leave the batteries in the equipment and place them in a carrier bag on top of your green recycling bin.

Residents living in flats with communal bins should take their batteries to the Household Waste Recycling Centre or local shops that recycle them

Batteries and electrical items can also be recycled at the Household Waste Recycling Centre or you can find your nearest recycling location.