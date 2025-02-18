A Southsea business has become the latest tenant of a popular pop-up shop in Portsmouth as it looks to showcase its goods to a wider audience.

Shama Parveen is the founder and owner of SP Collections, an Asian inspired clothing and jewellery business that was started to cater for the diverse community in the city. Having sold at local markets and events, Shama has now brought her range of sarees, abayas, and long dresses to the Portsmouth Pop-Up shop in Cascades.

Shama Parveen (right), founder and owner of SP Collections, with her daughter Lubna Saleem. | Portsmouth City Council

She said: “I am truly grateful for the pop-up scheme as it provides an incredible opportunity to showcase my products to a wider audience. Previously, I sold at local pop-up markets, but these occasional events weren’t enough to sustain consistent growth.

“This initiative offers a fantastic platform for small businesses like mine to connect with new customers in Portsmouth.

“SP Collections was born from the desire to bring authentic, Asian-inspired clothing to Portsmouth’s diverse community. We understand the challenges with finding modest, stylish Asian fashion locally. That’s why we’re dedicated to making these beautiful pieces easily accessible, without compromising on quality, style, or authenticity."

It will be the third business to set up in the Portsmouth Pop Up shop after Goly Natural and JAQUARD&Co (vide embedded in the article). So far the scheme, a joint venture between Portsmouth City Council, Cascades, and Flude, has proven popular with Goly Natural looking to find a permanent shop after the success of its time in the pop-up.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for economic development, said: “Pop Up shop schemes can breathe new life into our high streets, whilst giving independent businesses a great opportunity to have a shop front in a prime retail location.

"One year on since the Portsmouth Pop Up initiative began, it's great to see its success in supporting local businesses like SP Collections. This is a fantastic example of how we're working together to strengthen our economy and providing the necessary support businesses need to grow"

Further information on the Portsmouth Pop Up shop scheme can be found at https://rediscoverportsmouth.co.uk/portsmouth-pop-up/