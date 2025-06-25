Watch as the manager of Portsmouth's oldest pub talks about the fascinating history of the building.

Built in 1716 The Dolphin, which is the longest standing pub in Portsmouth, was taken over by Chris Vaux at the start of last year as it moved away from corporate management.

The Dolphin Pub, Portsmouth relaunch

Chris said: “We have introduced a fresh food menu and we have spent some money to change it around and now we have got the outside of the building being smartened up and the inside has been uplifted.”

The new menu consists of delicious dishes including seared hake, slow cooked lamb, seafood bisque, traditional fish and chips and much more.

The pub on High Street, Old Portsmouth, has also started hosting a comedy and curry night on the last Thursday of each month in partnership with Nadia Arab, who is known for her cookbook Road to Karachi, to raise money for fresh water pumps.

Chris said: “The response has been really good we have got a very talented artist, Lollyarts, and she has done a variety of different murals and artwork to offer more links to Portsmouth's rich history.

“The town hall got bombed and it was never rebuilt but The Dolphin was right next to it so we have got some murals representing the incredible history and as Portsmouth’s oldest pub it is only right that we acknowledge this.”

The Dolphin Pub, Portsmouth. | National World - Local TV

The Dolphin Pub Portsmouth - General Manager Gina Bouchala

Gina Bouchala, general manager at The Dolphin, said: “During one of the renovations from the previous owners, they found a glass panel that was supposedly signed by Nelson before his last voyage.

“The beams are all repurposed ship wood which brings a lot of character, a lot of originality.

“It’s like you’re walking into a ship basically. It's nice, it's dark, it's mysterious in a way.”

