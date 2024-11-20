Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular variety store has announced the date it will be opening in Portsmouth as well as providing an insight into what products it will sell - and it’s good news for pet owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Satheesh Kumar Vethamuthu, Store Manager of Poundstretcher in Cascades, said his team "couldn’t be more excited to be opening the doors". | Poundstretcher / Joe Williams

Poundstretcher have confirmed that the new store in Cascades Shopping Centre will be opening its doors on Thursday, December 12 at 9am. To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers will be given goodie bags and entertainment will be put on for customers as they peruse the aisles.

Satheesh Kumar Vethamuthu, the store manager, can’t wait to get started. He said: “The whole team couldn’t be more excited to be opening the doors to our store in the Cascades Centre in Portsmouth on December 12– just time in Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From Food, Drinks and Snacks through to Clothing and Home Essentials, together with some last-minute must haves for Christmas from only 99p, Poundstretcher has something for everyone at really great prices.”

As well as selling a range of branded and non-branded products from DIY to household cleaning and health and beauty, the store will also be home to the Pet Hut. The animal loving section of the store will give pet owners the chance to choose from hundreds of products for their furry friends at discounted prices.

The store, which is going into the old Dorothy Perkins unit, will be opened by the mayor of Portsmouth, councillor Jason Fazackarley, and lady mayoress, Miss Helen Mitchell. The new Poundstretcher is set to create 15 full and part-time jobs in Portsmouth.

Scott Griffiths, centre manager at Cascades, previously told The News: “I am very happy to welcome another national retailer to the centre, Poundstretcher opening in the former Dorothy Perkins unit will create jobs for our local community and will be a strong addition to the diverse retail offer within the Cascades.”