Powder Monkey Brewing Co. partner with Un-Limited Motorsport to support Nicolas Hamilton Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season.
Powder Monkey Brewing Co. has teamed up with Un-Limited Motorsport who have a three car line up in this season’s championship. The brewing company will be supporting driver Nic Hamilton, brother of F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who is returning to the competition after a 20 month absence.
Nic, who has cerebral palsy, is one of motorsports most prominent advocates for disability inclusion and is hoping his return to the sport can encourage others to break boundaries and push the limits of what’s possible.
Nic said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Powder Monkey to the team and to have their support for what’s shaping up to be a big year. Every partnership like this isn’t just about performance—it’s about purpose. Together, we want to show what’s possible when you keep pushing forward, regardless of the challenges in front of you.”
Andy Burdon, CEO of Powder Monkey Group, is proud to be supporting Nic and the Un-Limited Motorsport team. He said: “At Powder Monkey, we’ve always believed in championing those who defy convention and push boundaries.
“Nic’s story and his drive to inspire others aligns perfectly with what we stand for as a brand. We’re proud to be supporting his return to the BTCC and to be part of the journey with Un-Limited Motorsport this season.”
Bob Sharpless, team owner of Un-Limited Motorsport said: “Nic’s return brings something powerful to the team—not just as a driver, but as a role model. We’re excited to welcome Powder Monkey to the Un-Limited family and we’re proud that they’ve chosen to support a driver who represents resilience, determination and change.
“This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a standout year for all involved.”
Un-Limited Motorsport have experienced a promising pre-season and they go into the first race on Saturday, April 26 at Donington Park full of optimism. Coverage of the championship will be live on ITV4 throughout the season.
