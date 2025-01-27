Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Hampshire brewery has continued to build on its success with the acquisition of a well established brewery on the Isle of Wight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powder Monkey opened in Priddy’s Hard, Gosport in 2021, and has gone from strength to strength ever since. The group now has a new company to add to its list with the acquisition of Goddard’s Brewery on the Isle of Wight.

Andy Burdon, CEO of Powder Monkey, and Anthony Goddard, founder of Goddard's Brewery, toast the aquisition. | Powder Monkey Brewery

Goddard’s is the oldest brewery on the island and has a bespoke brewing centre near Sandown which houses two restaurants and a bar. The purchase adds another string to Powder Monkey’s bow with the addition of cask and bottled beer to its product portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Burdon, co-founder and CEO of Powder Monkey Group (PMG), said: “We opened our facilities in Priddy’ Hard, Gosport in 2021. Since then, Powder Monkey beer has been flowing in the Tap House, at events and our award-winning beers are available in can and keg for a wide range of stockists.

“We are delighted that Goddard’s in now part of the group, it adds cask and bottled beer to our portfolio as well as the heritage associated with the brand.”

Anthony Goddard, founder of Goddard’s Brewery, was pleased to have joined the Gosport based group. He said: “We are delighted to join the family of coastal breweries in the Powder Monkey Group brand portfolio, where we join strong brands with equally strong heritages. Since our modest start, we have brewed about 13.5 million pints of Goddard's beer over 32 years.”

The Group now has four brewing facilities and three hospitality outlets across the UK and Australia, and is planning further acquisitions in the future.