Gosport's Powder Monkey Brewery continues to grow as it announces acquisition of Goddard's Brewery on Isle of Wight
Powder Monkey opened in Priddy’s Hard, Gosport in 2021, and has gone from strength to strength ever since. The group now has a new company to add to its list with the acquisition of Goddard’s Brewery on the Isle of Wight.
Goddard’s is the oldest brewery on the island and has a bespoke brewing centre near Sandown which houses two restaurants and a bar. The purchase adds another string to Powder Monkey’s bow with the addition of cask and bottled beer to its product portfolio.
Andy Burdon, co-founder and CEO of Powder Monkey Group (PMG), said: “We opened our facilities in Priddy’ Hard, Gosport in 2021. Since then, Powder Monkey beer has been flowing in the Tap House, at events and our award-winning beers are available in can and keg for a wide range of stockists.
“We are delighted that Goddard’s in now part of the group, it adds cask and bottled beer to our portfolio as well as the heritage associated with the brand.”
Anthony Goddard, founder of Goddard’s Brewery, was pleased to have joined the Gosport based group. He said: “We are delighted to join the family of coastal breweries in the Powder Monkey Group brand portfolio, where we join strong brands with equally strong heritages. Since our modest start, we have brewed about 13.5 million pints of Goddard's beer over 32 years.”
It is not the only acquisition that Powder Monkey have made over the past two years. It added Sydney based Willie the Boatman brewing company to its group last year, following a merger with Southern Highlands Brewing in 2023.
The Group now has four brewing facilities and three hospitality outlets across the UK and Australia, and is planning further acquisitions in the future.
