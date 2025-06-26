The staff at a spa are ‘immensely proud’ after earning prestigious status following its recent six figure refurbishment.

Solent Hotel & Spa, located in Whiteley, has bagged a ‘five bubble’ status following an independent review from one of the nation’s leading spa authorities - The Good Spa Guide.

The hotel and spa, which is part of Thwaites and has eight treatment rooms, has been described as a spa ‘perfect for lazy days’ ‘with its chilled out vibe and contemporary tones’, according to the guide.

Receiving a ‘five bubble’ status is the highest a spa can obtain and dedicated spa experts thoroughly assess spas in areas including cleanliness and tidiness, standard of facilities, sustainability and treatments offered.

Michelle Young, spa operations manager at Solent Hotel & Spa, said: “I think I speak for everyone who’s been involved in the recent renovation when I say that we’re so immensely proud to have received this recognition, especially from such an influential and trusted spa source.”

Earlier this year, the spa underwent a major six figure refurbishment transforming a number of spaces including a new pool hall, salt wall sauna, steam room, storm shower, al fresco cabanas and jacuzzi.

Michelle added: “It underscores our dedication to delivering an exceptional wellness experience for our guests, and to achieve this within the first six months of re-opening the facilities just makes the hard work the whole team have put in even more rewarding.”

In 2024, the hotel received a ‘four bubble’ rating from The Good Spa Guide, as well as an accreditation from the AA as a ‘recommended spa’.