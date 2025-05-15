Southsea Rock reopens after closing due to allow urgent building repair works to take place

Published 15th May 2025
A popular card shop has reopened after to closing to allow for essential building works to take place.

Southsea Rock in Marmion Road, Southsea has reopened after closing on Monday, March 31. The closure was necessary to allow work to take place to prevent the front of the building falling off.

Southsea Rock in Marmion Road, Southsea, has reopened after closing to allow essential building works to take place.
Owner Linzi Smith was pragmatic about the situation when speaking to The News before closing the shop (video embedded in this article). In order for the work to be completed, all the stock needed to be removed.

The shop has since had fresh paint and a new carpet before Linzi returned the stock. She confirmed the re-opening on Facebook with a picture showing the stock in place and ready for trading.

The post said: “Like we’ve never not been here!! Come and say hello”

The issue on the exterior of the property was a known issue, with the shops either side of Southsea Rock also having the work done prior to moving on to the card shop.

