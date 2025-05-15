The much-loved Rowans Hospice has received a huge financial boost after being told it will receive extra funding to help with its running costs.

The cash-strapped hospice in Purbrook provides free care and support to adults with life-limiting illnesses as well as end of life care across the area, and last year it was forced to make redundancies as a result of its financial struggles.

This is because round 90 per cent of its income comes from public donation, with the remaining funds coming from the NHS and it had been unsuccessful in its attempts to gain more funding.

But now the Rowans Hospice received news of an increase in the statutory funding they receive from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (ICB) and its funding has increased from ten to 22 per cent of the hospice’s £10 million running costs, as recognition of the vital part it plays in the local healthcare system.

Jo Fricker, Iain Camero and Suella Braverman outside Rowans Hospice | Rowans

Iain Cameron, chief executive at Rowans Hospice said; “I recognise the immense pressures in the healthcare system currently which makes it even more pleasing that the ICB are taking an equitable approach, across Hampshire, in commissioning End of Life Care. Through this increase in funding, it will enable us to invest in services to reduce hospital admissions in the last year of life which is a vision both the Hospice and the ICB share, and we are so thankful for their support.

“The news is undoubtedly most welcome and positive, but it is important to stress that we continue to rely on our community for 78% of our running costs so ask that our supporters continue to support in the same way they have done for over thirty years. The funding does, however, mean that we have the stability and certainty to plan our services for generations to come.

“The investment in our services has protected our future and was long overdue. I am incredibly appreciative of the support personally given by Suella Braverman MP who didn’t just pledge support, but actually stood up for Rowans, championed the cause, and actively helped me lobby the support of the ICB. Suella understands the importance of our Hospice and the impact it has on local people, and I am so grateful of the part she played.”

Rowans Hospice Front of building

Fareham and Waterlooville MP Suella Braverman MP welcomed the news and said: “This is a huge win for our community and a cause that is very close to my heart. Rowans has provided exceptional care to countless families over the three decades. It’s a foundation of our community and I’m proud to have played a role in ensuring it receives the support it deserves.

In addition to this news, Rowans Hospice were subject to a full inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February this year. The full report has recently been published on the CQC website confirming that they have rated Rowans Hospice as “Outstanding’.

Iain Cameron added; “This independent evaluation is fitting testament to the commitment and dedication of all our staff who go above and beyond on a daily basis to provide exceptional care and support to local patients, and their families, at an often difficult and challenging period of their lives. The community of Southeast Hampshire have a Hospice they can be proud of. A Hospice that only survives because of the community and exists solely for the community.”