A new menswear fashion store is set to open in Gunwharf with a special opening weekend offer.

Charles Tyrwhitt will be opening on Thursday, September 18 on The Avenues in Gunwharf Quays. The brand is knows for its shirts and tailoring but it will also be offering shoppers a range of chinos, polos, knitwear and jackets.

To celebrate the opening, the brand will be holding a special Spend & Save launch offer offer on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21.

Charles Tyrwhitt will be opening a Gunwharf store on Thursday, September 18. | Charles Tyrwhitt/Gunwharf

Retail Director at Charles Tyrwhitt, Lewis Felix, comments: “Our Portsmouth Gunwharf Quays opening signifies our fourth new store opening in four months, showing our commitment to delivering a physical brand experience for our customer.

“Opening new physical retail space is always exciting, as it allows you to build invaluable, lasting relationships with your core customer, whilst providing our first time shoppers with a show room in which they can interact with our teams and find their perfect fit!

A fitting room at the Charles Tyrwhitt in Gunwharf Quays. | Charles Tyrwhitt/Gunwharf Quays

“One of the most fulfilling things about menswear is that opportunity that you have to impact big moments in people’s lives – the perfect shirt for that job interview, the perfect outfit for a celebratory garden party, the perfect polo shirt for that summer getaway or the perfect suit for the big day!

“Playing a small part in those moments is a privilege and we can’t wait to welcome our customers and be a part of their journey. With a view to delivering the most seamless experience across shopping channels, we will be ranging a strong offering of current season product, at outlet prices. This will ensure good availability but will also allow us to ship to home addresses if customers want to carry less bags on a busy shopping trip!”

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “We’re thrilled that Charles Tyrwhitt will be joining our retail line-up here at Gunwharf Quays. The brand’s arrival is testament to our ongoing commitment to curating the very best retail offering that caters to all tastes, and we’re confident it will be a fantastic addition to our selection of premium menswear brands.”