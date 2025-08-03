A vegan restaurant has closed it doors for the final time as it thanked it customers for their support.

VK Plant Based Diner on London Road, Waterlooville, opened for the final time on Sunday, August 3. The owners announced the news on social media last month, saying they had never been busier but due to circumstances outside their control they had to close.

The post from the vegan restaurant said: “We’ve got some tough news - we’ll be closing our doors for the final time on August 3. Although we’ve never been busier, due to reasons beyond our control, we are unable to renew the lease.

“You’ve all been amazing and we’ve truly loved being part of this community. Thank you so much for all of the support over the last four years - it has meant the world to us.”

With Waterlooville currently undergoing regeneration, it will disappointing for locals to see another eatery closing down. It follows on from the closure of Giorgio’s and Harvest View Bakery last year.

It is not just customers that have been saddened by the news with a neighbouring restaurant also expressing their sadness with a message online. Number 73 Bar & Kitchen posted on Facebook: “We are so sorry to say goodbye to the wonderful Sophie and Mark at their VK Plant Based Diner opposite us in London Road, Waterlooville which is very sadly closing its doors.

“You have bought years of joy to us as neighbours and have offered exceptional food and personal service to our community as well as to guests that have travelled far and wide to visit you. We all wish you every success for your next venture wherever that may be in the future.”