Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With only a few days till it opens, The News has had a sneak peek of the new children’s cafe opening in Waterlooville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mini Town Role Play & Cafe will open in Wellington Way, Waterlooville on Monday, October 28 with the mayor of the borough, Peter Wade, joining as it opens its doors for the first time. As well as the mayor, Bluey will be in attendance all week with limited bookings available via the cafe’s website.

The News had a sneak peek inside on Friday, October 25 to see the fantastic transition that the space has gone under. As well as having a play space for kids up to the age of seven to let their imaginations run free, there is also a grown up space for adults to relax and enjoy a coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe’s owners, Liam Howes and Liam Muns, also announced recently that they would be stocking treats from Lydia’s Cheesecakes, a local 5-year-old whose passion for baking has turned into a Facebook business.

Watch the video embedded in this article to have a look inside.