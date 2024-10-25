WATCH: Sneak peek inside Mini Town Role Play & Cafe Waterlooville ahead of its opening
Mini Town Role Play & Cafe will open in Wellington Way, Waterlooville on Monday, October 28 with the mayor of the borough, Peter Wade, joining as it opens its doors for the first time. As well as the mayor, Bluey will be in attendance all week with limited bookings available via the cafe’s website.
The News had a sneak peek inside on Friday, October 25 to see the fantastic transition that the space has gone under. As well as having a play space for kids up to the age of seven to let their imaginations run free, there is also a grown up space for adults to relax and enjoy a coffee.
The cafe’s owners, Liam Howes and Liam Muns, also announced recently that they would be stocking treats from Lydia’s Cheesecakes, a local 5-year-old whose passion for baking has turned into a Facebook business.
Watch the video embedded in this article to have a look inside.
