Work has progressed on the revamp of Waterlooville town centre with a section of scaffolding being removed to give a glimpse of what it will look like when complete.

The scaffolding has been removed on a section of Wellington Way as work progresses. | Joe Williams

Work on Wellington Way in Waterlooville has been ongoing since April and the progress has become evident after a section of scaffolding was removed. Work on the exterior of the first floor nears completion with some original features incorporated in the design to ensure it has a nod to the past.

The commercial hub has been largely empty for a number of years but the addition of residential units above the commercial units was approved by Havant Borough Council late last year.

A number of businesses have already moved into the refurbished ground floor unit is including Barbers Beauty Paws, a dog groomers, and Mini Town Role Play & Cafe which is set to open soon.

As one section of scaffolding is removed, another section has had scaffolding erected with work now beginning on the lane leading to St George’s Walk.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the progress of the works.