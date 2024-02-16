Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Westlands Farm Shop at Pricketts Hill near Wickham is in the running to be crowned the Family Business of the Year as part of the National Family Business United annual awards. The family-run farm shop has been the cornerstone of the Meon Valley since 2001, and business partners Graham and his wife Kayleigh Collett are the second generation to be involved in the running of Westlands Farm.

The nomination recognises Westlands’ multigenerational legacy within the local community and its commitment to farming, supporting independent supply chains and providing customers with high-quality products.

Westlands Farm Shop was established by Graham’s parents in 2001. Since then, the family business has undergone three refurbishments. In 2020, the farm shop had a £60,000 transformation to expand its former tea room to create space for a delicatessen, self-serve refill stations and fruit and veg from the farm.

Kayleigh said: “We are really excited to be shortlisted for a national award. We love operating as a family business because of all the skills and knowledge we have gained over the years, and each generation has something new to bring to the business partnership. We would love to be able to pass our farming experience on to our children too.

“Supporting independent and family run businesses like us is really important because we help economies to thrive.

It is the twelfth year of the Family Business United Awards and the panel of judges includes business leaders from across the UK such as CEO of Staffinders Jane Wylie and Managing director of Little’s Chauffeur Drive Heather Mattews.

Paul Andrews, founder and CEO of Family Business United said: “Family firms are the backbone of the UK economy and contribute significantly in so many ways. Family firms deserve all the recognition they can get for all the good that they do in terms of employment, income generation and wealth creation.

“Winners over the years have come from all corners of the UK, been large and small, multi-generational and starting out on their journey but above all they share their underlying values, purpose and desire to succeed as a family firm.

“All of those shortlisted deserve their moment in the spotlight and we look forward to crowning the winners in the summer.”