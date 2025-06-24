The owners of a family-run children’s role play centre in Havant has revealed it is “heartbroken” after being told it had four weeks to vacate.

Gavin and Marnie Waller, of Portsmouth, opened Wonder World of Imagination in the Meridian Centre in November 2022. On a post on social media yesterday (June 23) they confirmed they will be closing at the end of July, expressing their dismay that the council has not communicated with them more as they tried to find a solution to issues with service charge arrears.

Gavin told The News that the financial issues had been ongoing from last year with Wonder and the council working towards repayment plans. A meeting took place in January, following which Gavin sent an email in February outlining the financial situation and suggesting ways in which they could move forwards.

However, he claims to have never received a response to that email, only then hearing from the council when being called into a meeting at the start of June where he was told verbally that they should leave within four weeks.

Wonder World of Imagination in Havant has announced it is closing at the end of July | supplied

Gavin said: “We don’t dispute arrears, what we dispute is the absence of due process – especially after all we’ve done to revive the space and support local families as part of HBC’s regeneration. We were transparent, willing, and actively working toward a solution that enables both the council, our business and the community to benefit.

“What we’ve faced is silence, then sudden instruction to go – no compassion, no process, no partnership.”

The news “shocked” Gavin and Marnie, who wanted longer notice to be able to fulfil booking from customers and allow staff longer to look for new jobs. They have been contacting councillors, as well as Havant MP Alan Mak, who have been unable to help. The pair wanted to praise their local MP, Amanda Martin, who has been chasing the issue for them.

Although they have not been given formal notice, they have taken the decision to close at the end of July, with staff being informed yesterday (June 23). They announced the decision on social media.

The post said: “We’re heartbroken to share that we are preparing to close our Havant site. We haven’t yet been given formal notice, but we were told verbally, with no paperwork, that we should leave within four weeks. Despite trying everything to agree an amicable solution with Havant Borough Council, we have been unable to do so and therefore we sadly leave at the end of July.

“That’s not enough time – to honour parties already booked, to say goodbye properly, or to protect the space we’ve built with such love. We’ve done everything we can. We’ve experienced long periods of silence after being told to leave, and shocking inconsistencies in the approach which has left a small family business on its knees.”

Children’s soft play areas have been struggling financially across the country, especially with the hot weather leading to more outside play. One issue which Gavin believes has adversely affected business was Havant Borough Council’s decision to award a grant to another children’s role play centre in Waterlooville as part of the town’s regeneration project.

Wonder also has a branch in Fareham which will remain open. Customers who have a booking for a date after the closure in Havant will have a chance to transfer their booking to Fareham or claim a refund.

The children's role play lounge was popular with local families and also became a destination for families in surrounding areas. | Wonder

Havant Borough Council released a statement in response to Wonder’s announcement stating it had provided “ample time” for the business to meet its financial commitments but the “situation cannot continue”.

A spokesperson for Havant Borough Council said: “In light of the recent statement made by Wonder (DW Innovations) that refers to its closure, Havant Borough Council supports small and medium-sized enterprises to the best of its ability and was saddened to learn that this business could not meet its tenancy obligations, which has resulted in a large amount of rent arrears.

“Havant Borough Council has yet to serve formal notice on Wonder (DW Innovations) and has been engaging with the business for some months on the matter of repaying the outstanding sums it owes to the council.

“During the time of our discussions, whilst a repayment plan was agreed, the business has continued to accrue an increasing amount of debt, and so the council is now seeking to terminate the lease as it cannot support a commercial business at the expense of the taxpayer.

“Recent discussions have sought to find a managed approach to the exit of the business from the Meridian Centre which has been offered a three month notice period on the basis it continues to meet the current, agreed payment plan, providing time for staff to find new employment and for existing bookings by the public to be fulfilled. To date, Wonder (DW Innovations) has failed to agree to this approach, and even if this were the case, this would not clear all their outstanding debts with the council by the end of September, which we must recover.

“The council has afforded Wonder (DW Innovations) ample time to meet its financial commitments with the council, but the situation cannot continue, and we expect to issue formal notice in the coming days.”