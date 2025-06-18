Fareham residents are being invited to have their say on plans to transform buildings in the town centre.

Fareham Borough Council acquired 130-136 West Street in March 2024, including the former Foresters Hall, a number of ground floor shops and the historic Birks of Fareham furniture store.

Since then, Fareham Housing has been working with MH Architects to develop plans for the future of the site, which currently includes what is says is much-needed affordable housing in the town centre and some commercial space to the ground level.

Councillors gather with Mr Birks – former owner of 134-135 West Street - at the time of its purchase | Fareham Borough Council

The online consultation will run until July 8, and members of the public have the opportunity to view the full details and have their say on the proposals at: www.fareham.gov.uk/consultations.

An in-person consultation event will also be taking place at Westbury Manor, a fully accessible venue in West Street on June 24 from 4-7pm. The café will be offering refreshments for purchase during this time.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Simon Martin said: “The redevelopment of this prime town centre location will see buildings which are currently empty given new life. This supports the Council’s town centre regeneration plans, as it will not only increase footfall in the town centre for the benefit of local businesses but will also offer some new commercial opportunities.

“I encourage local people to have their say through the consultation, so that we can hone our plans to meet public expectations where possible, ahead of seeking planning permission.”

Executive Member for Housing, Cllr Fred Birkett, added: “I am delighted that this collection of buildings, which had fallen into disrepair, will be resurrected to provide sorely needed housing in the heart of Fareham town centre. I urge residents to have their say by taking part in the consultation, to shape the final design of the buildings.”

Residents can also have their say on this and other consultations by joining the 'Let's Talk Fareham' Facebook group: www.fareham.gov.uk/letstalkfareham. Further information about new affordable housing in the Borough can be found at www.fareham.gov.uk/housing .