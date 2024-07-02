Best-selling author sails into a sea of young minds, anchoring creativity at local school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday, 18th of June 2024, St Edmund’s Catholic school was blessed with the exhilaratingly enlightening opportunity to meet the famed author Kieran Larwood, creator of the mystical world from his bestselling book series, Podkin one-ear.

Traveling from the Isle of Wight, the idyllic island off the coast of Portsmouth, Larwood took precious time out of his swamped schedule to converse with hand-picked secondary school students about the strenuous journey he took to become the house-hold name that he is today.

Kieran Larwood talked the pupils through his life; from his humble beginnings to the competitive industry of publishing and finally his victory as a full-time author. Our interviewee, a student from 8 Newman, told us their personal experience of meeting the author.

“Kieran Larwood, most famous for his Podkin one-ear series, talked to us about his life as an author (who knew he was born in Kenya?) He was really funny, entertaining, and relatable considering the fact he mostly speaks with primary school students. If I got the chance to do something similar I would, an eight out of ten experience since I think that he could have made more interactive activities than just sitting down and asking questions.”

Your World

St Edmund’s school was given this golden opportunity thanks to the Portsmouth book awards, Larwood becoming an award-winning author and him having the resolution, fortitude and spirit to share his life work with secondary school students and inspiring them to pursue careers in writing even if it’s just a tickling feeling in the back of their heads.

Because you’ll never know where life will lead you.