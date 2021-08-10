Students across the city and in the surrounding towns have been collecting their grades this morning.

It comes as exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, with the results being based on teacher assessment.

We have had reporters out at schools across the area and are also receiving the grades from other colleges and sixth forms.

A-level results day at Portsmouth College, Portsmouth on 10th August 2021. Pictured: Holly Paine and Reece Renshaw. Picture: Habibur Rahman

We have also pulled together a list of how schools performed in A-level results.

This will be updated throughout the day as we receive the information.

Find out how the schools in the Portsmouth area performed in this year’s A-level results in our updating list:

Portsmouth College

Overall pass rate of 96 per cent, with 57 per cent of grades being either A* – B or Distinction * to Distinction in vocational exams.

UTC Portsmouth

45 per cent of all A-level grades hit the top marks, or Distinction*-Distinction for diploma students.

A total of 41 per cent of students achieved AAB marks or higher, or the equivalent for diploma students.

Some subjects had 100 per cent pass rates, including A-level further maths, which had the highest number of A*s in any subject with 64 per cent of students taking the course achieving that grade.

Havant and South Downs College

HSDC achieved an overall pass rate of 99 per cent, with 67 per cent securing A* to B grades - and 41 per cent achieving the highest A* or A grades.

Mike Gaston, principal and CEO of HSDC, said: ‘Our students thoroughly deserve these results which are a culmination of two years where they have demonstrated real resilience and commitment to learning.’

Oaklands Catholic School

Pupils of Oaklands Catholic School, in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville were rewarded for their studying with a 99.2 per cent pass rate during results day.

And the number of grades between A* and C remained high at 88 per cent.

Fareham College

Fareham College’s Level 3 students secured an outstanding advanced level pass rate of 99.4 per cent.

It was also able to boast almost half of its students achieving high grades, with just over 50 per cent of students achieving the highest grade possible.

