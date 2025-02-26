An anonymous petition has been created by ‘concerned parents’ to review the ‘effectiveness’ and ‘appropriateness’ of management at a college.

The Change.org petition outlined that ‘there should be an urgent review by the governors’ to explore the ‘effectiveness and appropriateness of the senior management at the college.’

The petition said: “As parents we are concerned for the education and future of our children as well as the long-term reputation and future of the school.

The Hayling College, Hayling Island

“The recent Ofsted in September 2024 report saw the college receive ‘Needs Improvement’ in every area, despite the college receiving prior ‘warning’ of issues in an inspection in June 2023.”

A Hampshire County Council spokesperson said: “As with all maintained schools, we continue to work closely with The Hayling College and have been supporting them on a robust improvement journey. We know that the school’s leadership is committed and working hard to address the challenges raised in the school’s latest Ofsted report.

“Schools have well-established channels in place to enable parents to raise any concerns or complaints, and we encourage parents to engage with these processes directly.

“This allows for any concerns, should they arise, to be addressed as constructively as possible, working in partnership with the individual school.”

Martyn Reah, Headteacher of The Hayling College, said “Since our latest Ofsted inspection last year, we have been on a rigorous improvement journey, with the support of the local authority.

“The contents of this petition do not reflect the sheer extent of the excellent work that has taken place to strengthen our curriculum offer; pupils’ behaviour, attitudes and attendance; and the leadership of the school.

“We remain focused on our continual improvement and were especially proud in 2023 to have the most improved exam results in Hampshire compared with similar schools. We continue to keep parents informed of our ongoing progress.”

“Should parents ever have any concerns or complaints, we urge them to raise these by following our dedicated policy. Unlike an anonymous complaint or petition which does not allow us to work directly with an individual to address specific issues, our complaints and concerns policy provides clear routes to work together and resolve these in a reasonable and effective manner.

“Any suggestion that this process would ‘open children up to recriminations’ is simply false and entirely at odds with our absolute commitment to the success of every child in our school.”