Children at a special school in Hilsea have had their learning spaces transformed thanks to a new sensory room.

Students at Cliffdale Primary Academy with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) can now enjoy new and improved learning spaces, benefitting from extra classrooms, outdoor areas and a sensory room, thanks to an extensive programme of works at the school.

The capital projects service from Portsmouth City Council worked with Vale Southern Construction Ltd to construct two extensions adding new classrooms and staff facilities as well as smaller teaching spaces and a specialist sensory room. This development will be supporting students with SEND providing suitably specialist places which are also calming and encourage learning.

New outdoor space at Cliffdale Primary Academy | PCC/tradephotographer.com

The architects kept a close eye on detail, amongst other things creating unique triangle patterns in the brickwork of the new classroom to represent the neurodiversity in the school and wider population. The interior of each triangle is unique to represent the neurodiversity in the school and wider population.

Outdoor spaces are particularly important at the school in Battenburg Avenue, supporting the development and wellbeing of the pupils. Small outdoor spaces have been created for each classroom as a calm environment to aid learning. An improved nature area has been created to support the existing wildlife on the site with trees and hedges planted to encourage further inhabitants.

To reduce the school's impact on the environment, the new building has been designed to minimise energy use and has solar panels on the roof to generate electricity and a drainage system designed to reduce its load on the local drainage system in times of heavy rain. Large crates have been installed below the ground which can hold 30m3 of water or 30,000 litres of water which is about 375 baths and fill up with rainwater releasing it into the sewer network at a reduced rate to ease the pressure on the network.

A work in progress at Cliffdale Primary Academy | PCC

Councillor Nick Dorrington, the council’s cabinet member for children families and education said: "It’s wonderful to see the incredible efforts of our in-house capital projects team, along with contractors, in supporting schools that aid and nurture our young people with SEND. This collaborative initiative has resulted in improved spaces for young individuals at Cliffdale Primary Academy, providing essential environments for those who need it most."

Sharon Burt, chief executive officer at Solent Academies Trust, which runs the school, said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the improvements made to Cliffdale Primary Academy. The new classrooms, sensory room, and outdoor spaces provide our pupils with the environment they deserve to thrive in. The sensory room, in particular, offers a calming, inclusive space that caters to the diverse needs of our children.

Inside the new space at Cliffdale Primary Academy | PCC/tradephotographer.com

“These changes, made possible by the collaboration between Portsmouth City Council and Vale Southern Construction Ltd., will have a lasting, positive impact on the wellbeing and learning of our pupils. We are very grateful for the support in making our school a place where all children can learn in the very best specialist educational environment.”

The wider Capital Projects Team provide many multi-disciplinary professional services including building project management, landscape architects, architectural & structural design, mechanical & electrical engineering, energy services and property and construction consultancy.

If you have an upcoming building project and would like to speak to the capital projects team contact [email protected].