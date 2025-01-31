Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A secondary school has been described as a ‘happy’, ‘kind’ and ‘respectful’ place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ark Charter Academy, located in Hyde Park Road, Southsea, has received a good Ofsted report following its recent inspection which took place on December 10, 2024.

The inspection outlined that the behaviour at the school is ‘much improved’ and the atmosphere is ‘typically happy, kind, respectful and calm.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ark Charter Academy has received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which took place on December 10, 2024. | Ark Charter Academy Ofsted

The report, which was published on January 29, 2025, said: “In the last couple of years, leaders and staff, supported by the multi-academy trust, have created a school community where pupils feel proud to belong.

“Pupils helped choose the school’s values, which focus strongly on inclusivity and form the backbone of the ‘character development’ programme.

“The curriculum has been reorganised so that each subject’s curriculum is ambitious and logically sequenced. Pupils learn effectively across an increasingly broad range of subjects.”

The teaching is well thought out and the school focuses on checking gaps in knowledge to ensure students are retaining information. The school is also raising student aspirations and they offer high quality career advice and guidance so children have ideas about their future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Down, principal, said: “Thanks to the effort and dedication of our students, staff and whole school community, we have been on a rapid school improvement journey.

The school has been carefully implementing its behaviour policy to ‘reduce discriminatory behaviour, low-level disruption and truancy’. As a result of this, there are more suspensions but pupils have an understanding of the school’s expectations and lessons are calm.

Mr Down added: “I’m delighted that the report highlighted the impact of the Jonathan Centre on students' mental health and well-being. It’s a unique and important facility that also benefits the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will keep up all the hard work and push on with our drive for excellence as we continue our improvement journey.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe.