A college has been described as an ‘inclusive’ and ‘welcoming’ school where staff are ‘wholeheartedly focused’ on the students.

Crookhorn College in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville, has received a positive Ofsted report after being inspected on November 19 and 20, 2024. The inspection outlined that the school has high expectations that are embraced by pupils.

The Ofsted said: “Through focused leadership, the school has effectively responded to changes in the makeup of its cohort.

“A restructured curriculum, well-considered support for pupils with SEND, and a determined pursuit of high standards have led to improved outcomes in most subjects by the end of key stage 4.”

Crookhorn College in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville, has received a positive result in their recent Ofsted report. Pictured is: (l-r) Millie Aylott (16), head girl, Eve Wilson (16), Lili Dee (12), Finley Walker (16), head boy, Aser Hamad (15), Sarah Bennett, headteacher, Alfie Tallack (12), Eleanor Baker (14) and Heidi Willett (13). Picture: Sarah Standing (170125-8480) | Sarah Standing

The report also found that the personal development at the school is a strength and pupils learn about being healthy. The college also has a range of external speakers that discuss age appropriate topics such as knife crime and substance misuse.

The safeguarding measures were also described as effective and there is a strong culture of keeping students safe.

James Collins, deputy headteacher, said: “We are particularly proud of the Outstanding grade in Personal Development, which reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring that every child is equipped with the skills, values, and mindset they need to succeed in life.

“This includes our focus on fostering a positive attitude towards learning and personal growth, facilitated through the classroom, learning independently through ‘its learning’ and through the rich and varied experiences offered on the extra curricular programme.”

The Ofsted added: “The school’s dedicated efforts to raise the achievement of disadvantaged pupils are delivering positive results. The school identifies individual pupils’ needs quickly.

“Staff are well informed about the needs of these pupils. They adapt the curriculum carefully so that pupils with SEND develop the knowledge and skills that they need.”

Sarah Bennett, headteacher, said: “It was a really positive experience, the inspectors came and and I think they really got an understanding what we aim to achieve to everyday here at Crookhorn.

“They were highly impressed with the quality of teaching and learning which is fantastic and the progress of all students.

“The Ofsted report says that this is an inclusive school and I think that’s what makes us so special. We aim to include all students and we aim to make the best possible progress with all students.”