Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A secondary school has been described as a ‘warm’ place where ‘diversity is encouraged’ and positive relationships are formed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cams Hill School, located in Shearwater Avenue, Fareham, recently received a positive Ofsted outcome following its inspection which took place on December 3 and 4, 2024.

The report, which was published on January 14, outlined that the school has high expectations of what the students can achieve and behaviour is ‘calm’ and ‘orderly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cams Hill School, Fareham

The inspection said: “Diversity is welcomed and celebrated. Pupils know they can go to a trusted adult if they have any concerns. Pupils have access to an extensive choice of extra-curricular activities. The diverse range includes sports, arts, charity work and national leadership awards.

“The school has designed a broad and ambitious curriculum for pupils. In key stage 4, pupils have a wide choice of academic and vocational subjects to choose from, including some more unusual ones, such as classical civilisation and uniformed services.”

The report highlighted that the students are able to build their knowledge up as they go through the school and there is a ‘specially resourced provision’ for children with special educational needs.

The safe guarding meaures are effective and there is strong culture of keeping the students safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers are subject experts and new learning is explained clearly to students. The Ofsted said that ‘teachers use well-designed questions’ so that pupils think more deeply about the subject they are learning about.

The Ofsted added: “The school has ensured that pupils have more opportunities to develop their reading skills than previously.

“Most pupils attend well because they enjoy school. Reducing the number of disadvantaged pupils and those with SEND who are absent too often is a priority for the school.

“Leaders are determined to provide the very best opportunities for all pupils to be successful. Staff are proud to work at the school. They say that leaders are considerate of their workload and well-being.”