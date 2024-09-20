Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent prep school has been shortlisted for an award for its impressive early years department.

The staff at Kingscourt Prep School are ‘absolutely delighted’ to announce that it has been shortlisted for the Excellence and Innovation in Early Years award at the ISA Awards 2024. The Independent Schools Association Awards recognises the quality of teaching at independent schools across the country. The Excellence and Innovation in Early Years award recognises schools that demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation, and quality in the early years' educational provision.

Kingscourt Prep School, located in Waterlooville, is an independent prep school, that provides an educational experience for children from the Early Years through to Year 6.

Kerrie Daunter, Headteacher of Kingscourt Prep School, said: "I am absolutely delighted that Kingscourt has been recognised by the ISA as Finalists in receiving this worthy award. The Early Years children are our next generation and all that we do today, is essential not only for our children’s futures, but for all those around them in the wider world.

“I could not be more proud of the Early Years team at Kingscourt – every day they bring inspiration, ambition and sheer joy into the lives and education of our lovely children."

Kingscourt Prep School is alos joined by Little Downsend and St. Christopher's School which have both been shortlisted in the same category. The results of the awards will be announced on November 14 and 15, 2024 at the Autumn Study Conference.

Harriet Uwalaka, Head of Early Years, said: "Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to create a warm, stimulating, and inclusive environment where young learners can thrive and grow. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and to the incredible progress our students make every day."