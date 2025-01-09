The Diocese of Portsmouth is looking to hire a member of staff to help convert schoolkids to Christianity | Portsmouth Cathedral

A row has broken out plans to hire a new member of staff to help convert 60 pupils to Christianity at a Havant school.

The Anglican Diocese of Portsmouth is currently advertising for a ‘Pioneer Youth Worker’ to be installed at the non-religious Park Community School, in Middle Park Way, Havant.

The full-time job aims to enable “growth in disciples of Christ by number and depth” by “growing a new worshipping community” at the school.

This involves a weekly prayer space for Year 7s, dedicated drop-in times for reflection, support for collective worship, and a presence in the playground at break times.

The successful applicant will also deliver “worship activity” within the school day and “provide links” between the school and the church congregation.

The position’s objectives include converting 60 pupils aged 11 to 16 into worshippers, increasing Sunday attendance at the local St Francis Church by 50, and holding baptisms and confirmation classes for children.

Applicants for the post must be “practising Christians,” and it is “expected” the role-holder will “already be or will become” an “active member” of an Anglican church within the Diocese of Portsmouth.

The role is intended to last five years with an annual salary of around £33,000 to £34,000.

But campaigners at the National Secular Society (NSS) said they had raised concerns about the job advert with Hampshire County Council which allegedly said it would “look into” the listing.

The school’s headteacher Chris Anders called the initiative an “exciting opportunity” to “work with the local church” and to have a worker “embedded in the school and sharing in school life”.

In a letter to the council, the NSS said it was “entirely inappropriate” for the Church of England to use a nonreligious school for evangelism.

The NSS said attempting to convert children at school is incompatible with equality and the human rights of children and parents.

National Secular Society spokesperson Jack Rivington said: “This is yet another example of the Church of England’s efforts to use our education system as a mission field.

“Children are entitled to education without having the Church’s doctrine pushed on them. Community schools should be equally welcoming to all pupils, families and staff, irrespective of religion or belief. Letting those with an evangelical agenda access children will alienate children and families who have no interest in Christianity.

“The decision by school leadership to promote the objectives of the Church of England by opening their school up as a recruitment ground is deeply alarming, and infringes on the rights of children and families. Hampshire County Council should investigate as a matter of urgency.”

Hampshire County Council and the Diocese of Portsmouth were approached for comment.