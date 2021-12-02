In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Fareham West.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to November 26.

We have pulled together the 5 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 800 cases per 100,000 in the Portsmouth.

It comes as the Omicron variant has been detected in the south east – as well as in other parts of the UK

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Key Key explaining what the colours on the map mean.

2. Baffins The infection rate in Baffins was 803.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to November 26. Cases were up 45.6 per cent compared to the week before.

3. Paulsgrove East The infection rate in Paulsgrove East was 810.5 per 100,000 in the seven days to November 26. Cases were up 82.9 per cent compared to the week before.

4. Fareham West The infection rate in Fareham West was 834.2 per 100,000 in the seven days to November 26. Cases were up 46.5 per cent compared to the week before.