These are the biggest Covid hotspots in Hampshire. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

5 worst hotspots for coronavirus in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville as Omicron detected in UK

The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 11:51 am

In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Fareham West.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to November 26.

We have pulled together the 5 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 800 cases per 100,000 in the Portsmouth.

It comes as the Omicron variant has been detected in the south east – as well as in other parts of the UK

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

2. Baffins

The infection rate in Baffins was 803.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to November 26. Cases were up 45.6 per cent compared to the week before.

3. Paulsgrove East

The infection rate in Paulsgrove East was 810.5 per 100,000 in the seven days to November 26. Cases were up 82.9 per cent compared to the week before.

4. Fareham West

The infection rate in Fareham West was 834.2 per 100,000 in the seven days to November 26. Cases were up 46.5 per cent compared to the week before.

