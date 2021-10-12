In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Crookham West and Crookham East.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to October 6.

We have pulled together the 7 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 800 cases per 100,000 in Hampshire.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. Key Key explaining what the colours on the map mean Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Maybush There was a covid rate of 817.8 cases per 100,000 in Maybush in the seven days to October 6. Cases were up 42.6 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. East Cowes and Osborne There was a covid rate of 849.3 cases per 100,000 in East Cowes and Osborne in the seven days to October 6. Cases were up 14.3 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Crookham East There was a covid rate of 898.3 cases per 100,000 in Crookham East in the seven days to October 6. Cases were up 55.1 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales