Coronavirus in Hampshire: 7 worst hotspots for Covid cases across Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester, Eastleigh, Basingstoke, Rushmoor, New Forest, Hart, Test Valley and Isle of Wight at the start of October

The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 9:51 am

In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Crookham West and Crookham East.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to October 6.

We have pulled together the 7 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 800 cases per 100,000 in Hampshire.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

2. Maybush

There was a covid rate of 817.8 cases per 100,000 in Maybush in the seven days to October 6. Cases were up 42.6 per cent compared to the week before.

3. East Cowes and Osborne

There was a covid rate of 849.3 cases per 100,000 in East Cowes and Osborne in the seven days to October 6. Cases were up 14.3 per cent compared to the week before.

4. Crookham East

There was a covid rate of 898.3 cases per 100,000 in Crookham East in the seven days to October 6. Cases were up 55.1 per cent compared to the week before.

