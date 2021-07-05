Coronavirus in Portsmouth: 9 biggest hotspots for Covid cases across Portsmouth and Gosport ahead of Boris Johnson's announcement
The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in the Portsmouth area.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:51 pm
In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham North and Fratton West and Portsea.
It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to June 29.
COVID LATEST: Latest coronavirus case numbers for Hampshire | Portsmouth now has the highest Covid infection rate in Hampshire
The figures come as Boris Johnson is set to announce the end of social distancing and mask wearing from July 19.
We have pulled together the 9 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 200 cases per 100,000 across the Portsmouth area – the areas are mainly in Portsmouth or Gosport.
Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.
