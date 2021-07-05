In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham North and Fratton West and Portsea.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to June 29.

The figures come as Boris Johnson is set to announce the end of social distancing and mask wearing from July 19.

We have pulled together the 9 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 200 cases per 100,000 across the Portsmouth area – the areas are mainly in Portsmouth or Gosport.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Key Key explaining what the colours on the map. Photo: - Buy photo

2. Somers Town - rate of 212.8 Somers Town had a Covid infection rate of 212.8 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 29. Down 3.6 per cent. Photo: - Buy photo

3. Old Portsmouth and Southsea Common - rate of 220.4 Old Portsmouth and Southsea Common had a Covid infection rate of 220.4 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 29. Up 16.7 per cent. Photo: - Buy photo

4. Southsea Haslemere Road - rate of 234 Southsea Haslemere Road had a Covid infection rate of 234 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 29. Up 4.8 per cent. Photo: - Buy photo