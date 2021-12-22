In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Ringwood North and Ibsley

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to December 16.

We have pulled together the 21 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 1,000 cases per 100,000 across Hampshire.

It comes as Boris Johnson announced that there would be no further restrictions in place for Christmas Day – but measures could come into force post-Christmas.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Liss and Hawkley There was a Covid rate of 1,001.2 cases per 100,000 in Liss and Hawkley in the seven days to December 16. It was an increase of 116.7 per cent on the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Oliver's Battery and Hursley There was a Covid rate of 1,026.4 cases per 100,000 in Oliver's Battery and Hursley in the seven days to December 16. It was an increase of 90.9 per cent on the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Bramley, Sherfield and the Sherbornes There was a Covid rate of 1,036.8 cases per 100,000 in Bramley, Sherfield and the Sherbornes in the seven days to December 16. It was an increase of 102 per cent on the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Thornhill There was a Covid rate of 1,045.9 cases per 100,000 in Thornhill in the seven days to December 16. It was an increase of 71.7 per cent on the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales