The event, on Sunday, December 4, is set to welcome a number of charity stalls selling a range of items perfect for gifts, as well as an appearance from Santa and one his handy helpers.

Among the plans will be some games taking place and it is expected that there may be the opportunity to meet some furry friends out in the courtyard. Refreshments will be on offer at the cafe, which will be serving pork and apple sauce and turkey baps.

Enable Ability are hosting their Christmas Fayre on December 4, 2022

Alongside this will be a huge raffle that has a range of prizes including the top prize which is £150 which has been donated by by Delotas Cleaning Solutions. There will be the chance to win a Red Funnel crossing, Hampers, a cookware set, mindfulness sessions, a £25 gift voucher from WonderDays, a weekend pass to Comic Con and much more.

Tickets for the raffle have now gone on sale, and in order to get yourself one, get in touch with Enable Ability on Facebook or pop into the Copnor Road office, or Landport Community Centre.