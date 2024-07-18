Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new dessert shop is set to open in an old bingo hall with its transformation nearly complete.

Joe Williams

Kookies & Kream is expected to open its doors by early next week having nearly completed the refurbishment of the old Crown Bingo Hall in Kingston Road, North End. The shop will serve a range of dessert items including ice cream, cookies, brownies, crepes and waffles.

It has already proven popular having opened temporarily on Sunday, July 14, where they gave out nearly 300 free ice creams with scores of children and families queuing out into the street.

The historic building, originally known as Shaftesbury Hall, was first opened in 1890. After being a cinema for a number of years it became a bingo hall in 1975 which lasted until 2014. Since then much of the building has been converted into residential property with Kookies & Kream now opening at the front of the building.