Kookies & Kream dessert shop near to opening in old Crown Bingo Hall North End
Kookies & Kream is expected to open its doors by early next week having nearly completed the refurbishment of the old Crown Bingo Hall in Kingston Road, North End. The shop will serve a range of dessert items including ice cream, cookies, brownies, crepes and waffles.
It has already proven popular having opened temporarily on Sunday, July 14, where they gave out nearly 300 free ice creams with scores of children and families queuing out into the street.
There is not yet a confirmed date for its official opening but the owner has confirmed to The News that he is hoping to have it open by early next week.
The historic building, originally known as Shaftesbury Hall, was first opened in 1890. After being a cinema for a number of years it became a bingo hall in 1975 which lasted until 2014. Since then much of the building has been converted into residential property with Kookies & Kream now opening at the front of the building.
